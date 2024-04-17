Robinson (back) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game versus the 76ers.

Robinson will return to action Wednesday after missing Miami's last four contests to end the regular season while dealing with left facet syndrome. Robinson is averaging 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances, and he won't have a minutes restriction versus Philadelphia, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com. While the 29-year-old won't be on a minutes restriction, it is unclear if he will enter the Heat's starting lineup.