Robinson accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-105 victory over the Cavaliers.

Saturday marked Robinson's 14th game on the season with at least five made triples, which ties him with Kemba Walker for fifth-most such performances. In nine February games, Robinson is hitting 41.9 percent of his threes and averaging 15.6 points -- his most of any month so far.