Heat's Duncan Robinson: Hits five threes in decisive win
Robinson accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-105 victory over the Cavaliers.
Saturday marked Robinson's 14th game on the season with at least five made triples, which ties him with Kemba Walker for fifth-most such performances. In nine February games, Robinson is hitting 41.9 percent of his threes and averaging 15.6 points -- his most of any month so far.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Struggles from deep in defeat•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Hits six threes Wednesday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drills six treys in loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Creates havoc from deep•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Pops for 21 in win•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores 16 to go with full line•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.