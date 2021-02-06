Robinson logged six points (2-9 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 26 minutes in Friday's 122-95 win over the Wizards.

Robinson shot just 22.2 percent from the floor Friday, and he failed to record a double-digit scoring total for the fifth time in the last seven games. The 26-year-old was quite productive early in the calendar year, but he's failed to generate much of a rhythm recently.