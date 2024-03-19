Robinson (back) will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

Robinson was forced to exit Monday's loss to the 76ers after 24 minutes of action, and he appears to be dealing with more than a minor tweak upon being ruled out more than a full day ahead of Wednesday's contest. The sharpshooter won't be with the Heat during their final matchup of a four-game road trip, as he's returned to Miami to visit a back specialist, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press. It's unfortunate timing for the 29-year-old, who has rained in 46 points, fueled by 11 made threes, across his last two healthy appearances. Miami's rotation is currently in flux with Jimmy Butler (foot) questionable to play Wednesday.