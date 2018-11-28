Wade contributed 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Hawks.

While Wade couldn't find the same success from three that he did in his 35-point outburst, he kept the good times rolling with another efficient scoring outing from the bench Tuesday night. He has seen consistent minutes, but also produced consistent stat lines that don't offer much besides points, so owners should only expect more of the same going forward.