Heat's Justise Winslow: Dealing with food poisoning
Winslow (thigh) missed Monday's practice due to food poisoning, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow is already on the shelf with a thigh injury, so this adds another layer of uncertainty to his status for Tuesday's in-state matchup with the Magic. The Heat are yet to rule on his status, and if he recovers from the illness, there's a chance he could return after he was able to take part in portions of Sunday's practice.
