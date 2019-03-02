Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Available Saturday
Olynyk (ankle) is available Saturday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Olynyk was originally deemed questionable due to a sprained right ankle, but he'll opt to play through the injury. He's started each of the past 10 games, averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.7 minutes over the past three.
