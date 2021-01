Olynyk has gone 3-for-16 from three-point range over his last three contests.

Olynyk made two or more treys in six straight games between Dec. 30 and Jan. 12, but he seems to have lost his shooting touch of late and has hit just 18.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during Miami's last three games. He's shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range in seven straight appearances as a starter.