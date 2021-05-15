Biyombo will come off the bench Saturday against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Cody Zeller is getting his first start since mid-March, so Biyombo will come off the bench. In 28 appearances off the bench this season, he's averaged 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
