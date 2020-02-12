Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Enters starting five
Biyombo will start Wednesday's game at Minnesota, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Biyombo has seen the court in only one of the last seven games, but he'll receive the spot start Wednesday with Cody Zeller (undisclosed) unlikely to play. Biyombo has started 25 games this season and averaged 8.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 23.0 minutes.
