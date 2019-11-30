Biyombo had 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 110-107 win at Detroit.

Biyombo has moved into the starting unit due to Cody Zeller's injury woes, and he has been surprisingly productive after nearing double-doubles in each of his two starts. He will probably head back to the bench once Zeller is able to return, but he should experience a considerable rise on his short-term value due to a marked increase on his playing time.