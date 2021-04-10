McDaniels scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's win over the Bucks.

Every member of Charlotte's starting five scored at least 18 points, and McDaniels had the most well-rounded stat line of the bunch. The second-year forward has started the last two games with Bismack Biyombo bumped from the rotation, and McDaniels has responded with two strong efforts in two Hornets victories.