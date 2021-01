Washington went for 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 104-93 loss to the Mavs.

Washington recorded his second double-double of the season while also recording a season high in assists. Since posting back-to-back nine-point games, he's gone for 22, 13, and 16 over the Hornets' last three contests.