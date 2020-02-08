Hornets' PJ Washington: Starting Saturday
Washington will return to the starting five Saturday against the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Washington came off the bench in his last game after missing the previous two with an ankle injury. In home games this season, he's averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes.
More News
Hornets' PJ Washington: Logs 24 minutes versus Rockets•
Hornets' PJ Washington: Not starting but available Tuesday•
Hornets' PJ Washington: Appears set to play•
Hornets' PJ Washington: Gets questionable tag for Tuesday•
Hornets' PJ Washington: Unable to go Monday•
Hornets' PJ Washington: Upgraded to questionable•
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.