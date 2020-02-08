Play

Washington will return to the starting five Saturday against the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Washington came off the bench in his last game after missing the previous two with an ankle injury. In home games this season, he's averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes.

