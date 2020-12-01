Hornets coach James Borrego said Tuesday that he plans to use Washington at center "a lot" this season, Hornets reporter Rod Boone reports.

As a rookie, Washington spent most of his time at the four, but he offers versatility and floor-spacing (37.4% 3PT) that the Hornets' other centers do not. For now, Washington is penciled in at the 4, with Cody Zeller at the 5, but Borrego indicated that Charlotte will do plenty of experimenting with smaller lineups. He also noted that Miles Bridges will likely shift up to power forward when Washington is at center.