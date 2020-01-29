Hernangomez scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Knicks.

Hernangomez has now played in five-straight games, his longest stretch of the season. The 19 minutes he saw were just one shy of the season-high he set on Oct. 25. His first double-double of the year could continue to earn him more playing time.