Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Starting at center Thursday

Hernangomez, with Dwight Howard (suspension) out, will start at center during Thursday's contest against Memphis, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hernangomez's role has fluctuated since joining the Hornets via a trade from New York prior to the deadline, with Thursday representing his biggest shot with the club thus far. In 22 starts last season, Hernangomez averaged 11.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 25.8 minutes.