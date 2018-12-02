Blossomgame signed a two-way deal with the Cavaliers on Sunday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavs will add the 2017 second-rounder, who had been playing with the Canton Charge on a G League contract. Blossomgame will likely spend time at both levels going forward, as the Cavs try to use what's looking like a lost season to get some looks at younger players.