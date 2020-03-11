Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable vs. OKC
Mudiay is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder due to an illness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mudiay has fallen out of the rotation as of late. As a result, his potential absence likely wouldn't affect Utah's gameplan.
