Jerebko managed 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Jerebko's scoring outburst came out of nowhere, as he'd last scored in double digits back on March 13. The eighth-year forward's role off the bench has been reduced at times since the arrival of former Celtics teammate Jae Crowder at the trade deadline, limiting any fantasy value he has to the deepest of formats in the latter half of the campaign.