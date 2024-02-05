George ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 win over the Bucks.

George was surprisingly active on the boards against Milwaukee, setting a career high with 10 rebounds after grabbing no more than six in any of his 18 previous contests since the start of the new year. The double-double was the point guard's first as a pro and helped him net a plus-16 point differential in the comeback victory. George has shown some intriguing skills in his rookie campaign, but he's been too inconsistent to be a viable fantasy option in standard leagues. That said, he may be figuring things out on offense, as he's now recorded double-digit points in a career-high five straight games.