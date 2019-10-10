Jazz's Mike Conley: Struggles in debut

Conley (rest) posted just six points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes during the Jazz's 133-99 preseason loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Making his Jazz debut after sitting out the exhibition opener for rest, Conley struggled considerably with his shot. The veteran point guard is expected to offer a more consistent offensive presence at point guard than predecessor Ricky Rubio, and it's worth noting Conley is coming off a 2018-19 season in Memphis during which he generated a career-best 21.1 points.