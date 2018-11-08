Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hands out 12 assists in Wednesday's victory
Rubio contributed 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 victory over the Mavericks.
Rubio handed out a season-high 12 assists Wednesday, helping the Jazz to a 15 point victory over Dallas. Much like last season, Rubio is off to a slow start. However, unlike 2017-18, he is still playing plenty of minutes and contributing in other areas. Those with him on their roster will simply have to hope the shot comes around once again, and he can continue to work his way back to the form that saw him end last season red-hot.
