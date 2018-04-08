Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Intends to play Sunday

Rubio (hamstring) said he intends to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio was forced to exit Thursday's game early with a sore hamstring and while it doesn't sound like he's completely over it, he's going to try and give it a go against the Lakers. The Jazz are currently fighting for a final playoff spot in the West, which likely has something to do with Rubio playing through the ailment. Barring a setback or uptick in discomfort during pregame warmups, look for Rubio to start at point guard like usual, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Jazz kept a close eye on his overall workload.