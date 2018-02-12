Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out again Monday
Rubio (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Rubio will be missing a second straight game, as he continues to deal with some soreness in his hip. With the All-Star break arriving at the end of this week, there's certainly a chance Rubio is also held out Wednesday to give the guard an extended break, though look for additional updates in the coming few days. With Rubio out, look for Donovan Mitchell to pick up another start at point guard after posting 27 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes Sunday.
