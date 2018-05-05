Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Game 4

Rubio (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets.

Rubio has missed the entire series thus far while recovering from a hamstring injury, prompting Royce O'Neale to enter the starting five and Donovan Mitchell to shift to point guard. It appears Rubio has made solid progress, however, as he's a 50/50 shot to take the floor for Game 4. More information on his condition may arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.