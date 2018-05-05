Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Game 4
Rubio (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets.
Rubio has missed the entire series thus far while recovering from a hamstring injury, prompting Royce O'Neale to enter the starting five and Donovan Mitchell to shift to point guard. It appears Rubio has made solid progress, however, as he's a 50/50 shot to take the floor for Game 4. More information on his condition may arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Officially out for Game 3•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out for Game 2•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out for Game 1, could be out 10 days•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another double-double in Game 5 loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....