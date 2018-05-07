Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will remain out for Game 5
Rubio (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Rockets on Tuesday.
There appeared to be some optimism that Rubio would return over the last few games, but he's now been ruled out once again Tuesday while he continues to work through a hamstring injury. That Jazz are on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 in their series versus the Rockets, so Rubio's season could be over. With Rubio out once again, Royce O'Neal is in line for another start, barring any sort of lineup changes.
