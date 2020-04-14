Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Downplays rift with Mitchell

Gobert said Sunday in an Instagram Live conversation with Taylor Rooks of Turner Sports that he spoke with Donovan Mitchell "a few days ago" in an effort to repair the relationship between the two players.

Gobert's willingness to reach out to Mitchell may at least temporarily defuse the notion that the relationship between the two Jazz co-stars "doesn't appear salvageable," as one source with knowledge of the matter previously labeled the matter in a report published Friday by Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic. While Gobert told Rooks that he was ready to turn his focus to teaming up with Mitchell and winning a championship, it's less certain if Mitchell is on the same page with the big man. After testing positive for the coronavirus shortly after Gobert did on March 11, Mitchell expressed frustration with the recklessness Gobert exhibited in contacting teammates and the media in the days leading up to the NBA suspending its season. Both players are at least fine from a health standpoint, as the Utah Department of Health fully cleared Gobert, Mitchell and all other Jazz players and personnel of the coronavirus in late March.