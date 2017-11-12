Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out 4-to-6 weeks with bone bruise in knee

Gobert is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Gobert originally suffered the injury during Friday's game against Miami in a collision with Dion Waiters. A four-to-six week timetable puts a return in mid-to-late December, though that will depend upon how quickly the recovery process goes. With Gobert out, that likely means more minutes at center for the likes of Ekpe Udoh, Derrick Favors and Jonas Jerebko, though the Jazz did experiment with a smaller lineup on Saturday that featured Thabo Sefolosha as a starter at power forward next to Favors at center.