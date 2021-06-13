Gobert totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot over 30 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The big man's performance paled in comparison to his 13-point, 20-rebound, three-block effort in Game 2, but Gobert still finished with his seventh double-double this postseason. He also extended his streak of contests with at least one blocked shot to 11 games, including each of his eight playoff contests. Gobert and the Jazz will look to get back on track in Game 4 of the series Monday.