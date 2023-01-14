Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Magic, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing the previous two games with a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 4.4 points and 2.0 assists in 11.4 minutes across his last five appearances.
