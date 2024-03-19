Horton-Tucker contributed seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Monday's 114-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Horton-Tucker is now averaging 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17.2 minutes across his last six contests -- with Monday's outing representing an acute continuation of that production. On the season, Horton-Tucker's 0.891 points per possession ranks in the 25th percentile among all players, although he is posting a career high 2.9 percent steal-plus-block rate, so effort is present.