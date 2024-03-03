Horton-Tucker racked up seven points (1-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to Miami.

Horton-Tucker moved back into the rotation Saturday, playing at least 20 minutes for the first time since late December. Although he has the ability to contribute across multiple categories, his role is far to insecure to warrant attention outside of very deep leagues.