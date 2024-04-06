Horton-Tucker closed with 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 131-102 loss to the Clippers.

The Jazz's starting five were almost completely ineffective in the blowout loss, and the huge deficit allowed Utah's bench to empty. Horton-Tucker didn't enter the game until the very end of the first quarter, but put in a full 12 minutes in the second and fourth quarters during the blowout. The 23-year-old was expected to have a bigger impact in his second year with the Jazz, but injuries plagues his 2023-24 campaign. His lengthy absences allowed other players to leapfrog him on the depth chart. After exercising his $11M option to remain with the team this year, his future with the team in a but cloudy as the Jazz need to pay oter valuable players on the roster.