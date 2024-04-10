Horton-Tucker finished with 24 points (10-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to Denver.

The 23-year-old guard led the Jazz in scoring on the night as he saw big minutes in the absence of Collin Sexton (illness), Jordan Clarkson (back) and Kris Dunn (foot). Horton-Tucker has scored 12 or more points in each of his last three games, draining multiple three-pointers in each, and he figured to hang onto a significant role in the backcourt over the final few games of the regular season.