Bluiett has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bluiett has yet to play in an NBA game, but he made 24 G League appearances last season, averaging 12.2 points on 10.4 shots, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 24.9 minutes. He also made four 2019 summer league appearances with the Pelicans, averaging 13.0 points on 9.5 shots, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 23.0 minutes. While his chances of making Utah's final roster seem slim, he could end up with the organization's G League affiliate and continue developing.