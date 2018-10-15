Bogdanovic (knee) said Monday that he's eyeing Nov. 7 as a potential return date, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his left knee on Sept. 24, and while it was just a cleanup procedure, the guard was initially given a six-to-eight-week timetable. It looks as though he'll aim to be back on the court in closer to six weeks, and he noted Monday that he began doing some light running. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but assuming Bogdanovic returns Nov. 7, he would miss the Kings' first 10 contests.