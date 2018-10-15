Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Targeting Nov. 7 for possible return
Bogdanovic (knee) said Monday that he's eyeing Nov. 7 as a potential return date, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.
Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his left knee on Sept. 24, and while it was just a cleanup procedure, the guard was initially given a six-to-eight-week timetable. It looks as though he'll aim to be back on the court in closer to six weeks, and he noted Monday that he began doing some light running. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but assuming Bogdanovic returns Nov. 7, he would miss the Kings' first 10 contests.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: To undergo minor knee surgery•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expected to recover in 8-to-10 weeks•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Undergoing surgery for slightly torn meniscus•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in 12 points in finale•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drains game-winning bucket in Friday's victory•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...