Kings' Cory Joseph: Late lineup addition
Joseph is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Joseph was a late addition to the starting five in place of Harry Giles, as the Kings are employing a small-ball lineup to begin the game. Joseph is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 24.8 minutes this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...