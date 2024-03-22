Fox racked up a team-high 25 points (10-30 FG, 5-15 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and six steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-102 loss to Washington.
Despite his shooting woes, the 26-year-old guard produced at least 20 points for the sixth straight game while tying his season high in steals. Fox is averaging 25.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.6 threes and 2.3 steals through 10 games in March as the Kings try to escape the Play-In Tournament and lock up a playoff spot.
