Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Goes off for 34 points
Fox compiled 34 points (14-24 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocked shots across 35 minutes in Thursday's 124-103 win over the Clippers.
Fox's superb multi-category performance rounds out an excellent January by the point guard, who averaged 22.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 14 games. His stat lines haven't equated into wins for the Kings, as they went 5-9 for the month and have a lot of work to do if they hope to remain relevant in the West.
