Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Huge performance at MSG
Fox scored a game-high 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 102-94 win over the Knicks.
Twelve of his points came in the final six minutes of the game, as Fox nearly single-handedly staved off a late push by New York. It's the third time this season he's popped for 30-plus points, and the second-year guard's breakout campaign has solidified his spot as one of the foundation pieces for a rebuilding Kings squad.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Collects four steals in victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid effort in emphatic win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hands out 10 dimes in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Nightmarish outing from the field•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Well-rounded line Monday•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...