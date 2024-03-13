Fox chipped in 29 points (11-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-94 victory over the Bucks.

The Kings snapped an eight-year streak of losing to the Bucks, and Fox was a critical piece of the winning effort. It was a great bounce-back for Fox, who only managed 18 points agains the Rockets Monday evening. Although Fox has failed to reach 20 points in 19 games this season, most of them haven't occurred recently. Fox made things look easy in a decisive blowout.