Fox compiled 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, three blocks, one rebound, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 victory over Oklahoma City.

Fox was big down the stretch for the Kings as they held off a fast-finishing Thunder, eventually winning the game by three points. Fox made some crucial buckets and also chipped in with three blocks. The Kings are going to be vying for a playoff seed meaning Fox should get all the run he can handle moving forward with very little risk of a shutdown.