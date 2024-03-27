Fox amassed 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Fox struggled with his shot against the Mavericks, who had the right defensive formula to contain the Kings' offensive attack. During the first half, Luke Doncic floated to where he was most needed and pestered Fox during the first two quarters. Fox was also ineffective in the fourth quarter without Doncic's involvement as he failed to score over six minutes in the final stanza.