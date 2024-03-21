Sabonis provided 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-89 victory over the Raptors.
Sabonis' ability to rack up triple-doubles is something the league hadn't witnessed since Russell Westbrook's prime years, and the big man has been outstanding as the engine that keeps Sacramento's offense going. He's now up to 24 triple-doubles on the campaign, and he'll aim to increase that figure even more when the Kings take on the Wizards on Thursday in what promises to be another favorable matchup for Sabonis.
