Barnes notched 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Thunder.

Barnes has failed to reach the 15-point mark in his last three appearances. While the veteran forward should continue to see decent minutes in a starting role, his production hasn't been eye-popping, particularly for fantasy purposes. Barnes is averaging 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across six outings in February.