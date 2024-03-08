Barnes ended with 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-129 win over San Antonio.

Barnes is on pace to average his fewest points per game since his final year in Golden State (2015-16) and career lows in rebounds and assists. It hasn't been a good campaign for the veteran, but he has scored in double figures in seven of Sacramento's last eight games. However, he's still not doing enough overall to be a must-roster player in standard leagues despite averaging 29.3 minutes per game.