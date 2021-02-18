Barnes (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
The 28-year-old sustained the left foot strain Sunday and will miss at least one game after attempting to play through the injury Monday. Glenn Robinson and DaQuan Jeffries are poised to see increased run for Sacramento in Barnes' absence.
