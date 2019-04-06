Barnes totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Jazz on Friday.

Barnes produced only seven points in Friday's loss, adding some meager numbers across the stat sheet. After a productive start to his Kings' tenure, Barnes has cooled off considerably, averaging just 9.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 steals over his last five games.