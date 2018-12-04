Bagley (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bagley initially stated that he'd wait and see how he felt during pregame warmups to determine his availability in Phoenix, but the team has since announced that they'll hold him out. The 19-year-old was first hampered by back spasms Thursday against the Clippers, although MRI results cleared him of any major issues. Bagley should have a chance to return to action Friday at Cleveland.